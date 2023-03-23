LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The City of Livingston is optimistic about the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, and what restored passenger rail in Southwest Montana could do for the city and Park County’s economy.
Livingston was originally established as a train town. The loss of passenger rail 43 years ago dealt a significant economic blow to the city, said Kris King, of the Downtown Livingston coalition. Restored passenger rail could once again benefit and stabilize the city’s economy.
Since the loss of the rail, tourism and summer visitors, as well as the arts, have been the economic drivers for the city, King said. The coalition has lately been focused on how to bring in winter visitors.
“A train would create that year-round traffic that would make a big difference for our stable, year-round economy. And not just a bust in the winter and boom in the summer, which is kind of how a lot of gateway communities are around national parks.”
The train could be a way for winter visitors to enter the city for a visit or event, without driving through Bozeman Pass in the winter months, she said.
But the train would not just be for tourists to come to the city, said Park County Commissioner Bill Berg. For instance, if someone did not have a car, they could ride the train to Billings for a doctor’s appointment.
The BSPRA conducted a study in 2021 that found restored passenger rail could bring over $500,000 into Livingston, he said.
“You just look at these businesses in this historic downtown core and imagine the activity that would be going on here, people coming and going, entrepreneurial activity that would be generated just by having passengers getting on and off passenger rail in Livingston,” Berg said.
The fully proposed route would restore the North Coast/Hiathawa route from Seattle to Chicago. So far, 20 Montana counties have signed onto the BSPRA, and Park County is a founding member, he said. To learn more about the full proposed rail, you can visit bigskyrail.org.
