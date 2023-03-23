Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 7 inches across lower elevations and 7 to 14 inches in the mountains are possible. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains, Madison River Valley and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&