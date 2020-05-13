LIVINGSTON- Just about two weeks ago, the Livingston Police Department announced K9 Bobi's upcoming retirement.
Early in the week of May 11, the department took to Facebook to share the community has stepped up to make sure the LPD has another four-legged crime fighter ready to go!
In December 2019, the city of Livingston was awarded a substantial grant from the Montana Board of Crime Control. This grant was enough to purchase a new dog and the associated training.
LPD says they would not have been able to accept the grant without the professional assistance of Lisa Platt Lowy.
In November 2019, the LPD K9 Fund was gifted twice by the Livingston Elks Lodge 246.
LPD is using that money to fund travel, equipment, and various other items to keep the program running smoothly.
LPD wanted to thank the community for the continued support. They say K9 Bobi will leave some big paw prints to fill.
The LPD said via Facebook to stay tuned.