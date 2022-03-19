LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Police are looking for an 11-year-old who was last seen Friday night.
According to the Livingston Police Department, the boy ran away and was last seen on Willow Drive Friday around 9:30 pm.
He was last wearing a long sleeve, black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
He is described as being five feet, three inches tall weighing 90 pounds with buzzed hair.
If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 406-222-2050.
