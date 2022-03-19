Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&