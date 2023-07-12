LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Several reports of vehicles that had been opened and gone through were made in Livingston Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The Livingston Police Department says that in several incidents, items were taken from the cars, including cash, credit cards and medications.
Residents in the Northern Lights and Star Additions as well as in the areas between North 14th and Main Street between Montana Streets and Reservoir Streets are being asked to check their Ring Doorbell cameras or home security cameras.
Anyone with information that may help identify a suspect is asked to call 406-222-2050 and ask for the on duty sergeant.
