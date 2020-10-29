Livingston’s Community Closet receives donation to give away free Halloween costumes

LIVINGSTON- For years the Community Closet Thrift Store has been the go-to source for Halloween costumes and warm clothes during October, but thanks to community donations, all costumes and accessories are free.
A partnership and generous gift from Bruce Lay of Maverick Brokers has allowed the thrift store to give an estimated 1,000 costumes plus accessories to people in the community so far both young and old.
Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Livingston Community Closet Caron Cooper said they have more costumes to give away.
“You know I don’t think you can ever have too much to give out, you know a lot of folks wait until the last minute, so we still have stuff for bringing out,” Cooper said. “We want folks to have fun for a few minutes, for 10 minutes and have some fun.”
There will also be a virtual Halloween costume contest where contestants can win prizes valued at up to $100 by sharing photos in their free Community Closet costume and posting with the hashtag #BruceLayHalloweenPlay which may be featured on the Community Closet’s social media sites.
“We need something positive during this very difficult time. I am excited for the opportunity to do something tangible and positive that will help folks get out to have some fun,” Lay said.
