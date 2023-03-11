LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Livingston School Board is discussing consolidating K-5 schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Superintendent Lynne Scalia says declining enrollment has come with declining budgets over the past decade, and that consolidating Washington, Winans and East Side is one of several solutions proposed toward addressing the funding gap.
One scenario includes Winans School having grades 2YK, K and 1 while East Side School would house grades 2, 3, 4 and 5. Students attending Washington School would move into Winans School.
The school board will discuss the potential consolidation on March 14 at the Park High School Library starting at 6:00 pm.
According to Scalia, the item is informational only at the March meeting, but if adopted in April, the District would decide on next steps for Washington School. Possibilities include auxiliary district operations and LINKS after-school and summer programming.
“We believe that students will currently benefit from fewer school transitions from K-5, grade level schools have greater fiscal and instructional efficiencies and consolidation is a responsible use of taxpayer funds. Should this move forward after Tuesday, March 14, trustees will take action on April 11. To prepare, the superintendent's office is initiating school and district transition teams to conduct all required planning,” Scalia said.
Registration for 2-Year Kindergarten and Kindergarten is at Washington School beginning March 30. Early parent registration provides the District with important information regarding class sizes and the benefits/drawbacks of a school consolidation.
