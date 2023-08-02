LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The City of Livingston is starting work developing its Downtown Master Plan, a supplement to its growth policy, adopted in 2021.
The process is still in its very initial phases, said planning director Jennifer Severson. But ultimately, when the master plan is finished, it should provide a comprehensive, holistic guiding vision for the downtown area in Livingston.
The city has already released a brief online survey just to get an idea of why people come downtown and what they need out of the area.
The city commission signed a contract earlier in July with Crescendo Planning + Design, who will conduct most of the research and formulate the master plan. They will arrive in Livingston in a few weeks, and start doing outreach work and putting out more comprehensive surveys.
“They're going to walk around, they're going to assess, ‘what do we see? Is this jiving with with what people are telling us that there's concerns for,’ especially where people indicate there are some concerns, they're going to want to check that out. You know, that will start to form ideas of, you know, how to address those concerns,” Severson said.
The city wants to hear from residents and visitors about what brings them to the downtown area, what they like, what they do not like and what they need, she said.
Because it is so early on in the process, it is hard to say exactly what the plan will encompass and include in the final draft, but that is why feedback is so important.
“But it really is the vision of the people that get involved in the planning process. And it’sreally important for us that people that don’t typically think of themselves as heavily involved in planning get involved in this,” Severson said.
The master plan will provide a framework for addressing growth in the downtown area, including land use, accessibility and parks and open spaces.
There are also talks of it including a wayfinding plan to help both visitors and residents navigate the downtown area better. A streetscape improvement plan could also see the addition of more outdoor furniture and artwork.
A housing and traffic study is being conducted to address those needs as the city grows, too, Severson said. Part of that process will also look at the city during tourist season, and then later in the fall when tourist season calms down
The city hopes to have the first draft of the master plan finished by May 2024.
Severson said the goal is to maintain and preserve the charm and personality of the downtown area, while making sure the city is still able to grow with a carefully thought-out plan.
