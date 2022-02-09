LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Woodland Ridge Tiny Homes has taken the nationwide trend and turned it into a new market of workforce housing for rural businesses needing to hire more workers.
Cody Wood and Rick Gilliland started Woodland Ridge Tiny Homes in 2020, first looking to get into the market of luxury-style tiny homes until they unveiled their first prototype at an open house in Livingston.
At their first showing, the tiny home was an instant hit with locals but didn’t realize the trend would also appeal to several area businesses like Chico Hot Springs who needed help hiring workers and then finding housing for those workers during the booming Park County housing market.
According to the most recent local market update from the Big Sky Country Multiple Listing Service, the median sales price of a home in Park County has jumped by nearly $200,000 in one year.
Park County Median Sales Price-
- December 2020: $396,000
- December 2021: $595,000
Wood and Gilliland have backgrounds in contracting and construction and have witnessed first-hand the growth of Park County and the surrounding areas of Montana having lived in Livingston for a combined 30 years.
After agreeing to supply Chico Hot Springs with three workforce tiny homes along with private orders beginning to pick up, word got out beyond Park County.
Recently, Vilicus Farms in Havre reached out to the duo on a creative partnership for a possible solution to a lack of housing at their remote ranch near the Canadian border.
Farm owner Anna Jones-Crabtree agreed to send a few workers down to Livingston to help Wood and Gilliland create two tiny homes for their farmhands and hope to do more in the future.
“As the farm has grown, we need more employees, and we can’t hire an employee if you can’t offer them a place to live, especially when the commute from Havre is about 45 minutes just one way,” Benjamin Clark, a farm repair technician at Vilicus Farms, said. “So, for us the smartest thing to do was to make housing available directly on the farm to be able to offer our employees.”
Each tiny home is custom built into any size of a trailer from 12 to 44 feet and built to code for both Recreational Vehicle and National Organization of Alternative Housing standards.
Specific to cold Montana winters, the floors are outfitted with radiant heating and the water lines are only in heated spaces, not the floors or walls.
Wood said the asking price on their first tiny home built was $78,000 for a 240 square foot home. The base rate for a custom build is $325 per square foot.
All tiny homes come with kitchen and bathroom amenities which can all be customized, but the standard is their washer/dryer machine, incinerating toilets, shower, electric stovetop, refrigerator/freezer and an air fryer.
The size of the sleeping area can be customized to fit a king size bed at maximum and can come with a closet to hang clothes.
Wood said they are up to a dozen orders on tiny homes and the biggest hurdle is the lead times on ordered building supplies, but he hopes they will finish up most of their current orders by the fall of 2022.
