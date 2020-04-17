Livingston woman hoarding vacuum bags instead of toilet paper

LIVINGSTON- It’s a team effort in Livingston to make masks for the employees at Bozeman Health.
One Livingston woman is hoarding vacuum bags instead of toilet paper.
Like so many making masks supplies are needed, Karen Searle
and her group of friends think that they have found the right combination.
“I got a call from my daughter who said we’re going to run out of masks mom,” Searle said, “if that isn’t a wakeup call when your daughter is a nurse on the front lines, what would be.”
So she and her team of Livingston friends went to work for the community.
“I went looking on the internet and found this mask with a pocket and by Monday we had someone stitch a prototype and by St. Patrick’s day we had that prototype approved and we hit the ground running,” Searle said.
What’s different about their mask is they feature a filter pocket inside of them making them durable for doctors. That’s where the vacuum bags come in.
“We feel like the filter is the key and for a medical-grade mask it needs to be a micron rated filter,” Searle said, “that’s what you can find in a cloth Kirby vacuum bag.”
So with some Montana ingenuity, the crew has been sending hundreds of medical-grade masks to hospitals in the area.
The mask-making has become a community effort, cloth has been donated and sold at discount prices and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle even donated old metal printing plates to make nose pieces for the masks.
All of this being done to keep our first responders safe and able to fight another day.
“So this might only be a story you can tell in Montana because neighbors take care of neighbors in Montana,” Searle said, “and I’m really proud of my neighborhood.”
Right now they’ve made close to 2000 masks with no signs of slowing down.
Searle says they’ve received close to $10,000 in donations from the community and they’re looking to raise some more to purchase more material.
If you’d like to support them you can follow this link.