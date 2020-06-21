LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Livingston’s only public pool reopened on June 15, with a handful of new guidelines in place to protect guests from COVID-19.
In the tightknit Park County community, the pool isn’t just a gathering place, but a treat that’s only open for about two months of the year.
Guests at the facility will arrive to find a trail of small green fish painted onto the sidewalk, a social distancing measure that's also utilized for anyone lining up to use the diving board.
Another addition: parents and guardians now need to check in with a name and phone number, a move that will making contact-tracing easier for officials if necessary.
For mom Amy Shad and her four kids, the pool is a summer staple. The family comes to the Livingston pool every year with their family pass. This year, family passes are no longer offered.
Still, Shad isn't too concerned about coming to the pool with her little ones.
"There’s not too many people out," she points out. "And they’re kids and they gotta get out."
Some changes are affecting kids more than others, with pool capacity is capped along state guidelines at 75%. There’s also no swim lessons offered this year, though Calm Waters Swim hours will still be available so that parents can work on swimming with their children.
Frequently touched areas are cleaned and lifeguards wear masks when they’re close to others or rotating positions.
Parents and guardians are asked to follow a 4-to-1 ratio, with at least one adult for every four kids brought to the facility.
The pool may be one of the safest places for kids to be this summer, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that as long as chlorine levels are maintained and proper operations are in place, the chemicals should kill the virus causing COVID-19. There's also no evidence that the deadly virus can spread through water.
It’s what happens out of the water that Livingston officials are more worried about. They’ve closed down the changing areas, and showers before swimming are more encouraged than ever.
But the rules aren’t a big issue for parents that just want to get their kids outside.
"I don’t mind them," says Shad. "I’m happy to do what they need to do to make it so that they can be open."
And for the little ones that are jumping in the pool, the rules hardly make a difference.
The Livingston City Pool will be open – with different hours – through the summer until August 21.
You can read about the rest of the pool's guidelines here.