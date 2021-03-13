Livingston's The Sport to reopen fully after struggles during the pandemic

LIVINGSTON, Mont. – The Sport is reopening on Main Street looking to be one of the key meeting places again after COVID-19 gave them a scare.

From temporary services to being fully shut down The Sport is opening back up to full service this weekend and want to bring traditional Montana food back to the historic restaurant.

“Having a building like this on main street is absolutely amazing, it’s been here for 113 years, the community loves it and knows it and we’re just really excited after the year of COVID to get people back into such a historic building," Ryan Aspen, the executive chef of The Sport said.

On March 12 they started out with friends and family to ease into full-time service for this weekend and into the future.

Aspen said they aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel with their reopening and will be going back to serving more classic Montana food.

With the help of a few store owners on Main Street they helped bring back The Sport with the iconic Wolverine Lounge and the game heads on the walls but there's one thing they are very excited about bringing to the community

“We have an incredible resident here that’s actually a great part of the community, Mr. Jeff Bridges, and as a big fan myself of his movies we thought it would be great to kind of honor him a little bit by creating the 'Big Lebowski' burger," Aspen said.

Jeff Bridges making a big donation to Livingston Food Resource Center Jeff Bridges is stepping up to help Montana and the City of Livingston.

Back in December, Bridges donated a guitar with all funds going to the Livingston Food Resource Center.

