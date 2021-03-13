LIVINGSTON, Mont. – Jimmy Buffet sang about the crazy Livingston Saturday nights and The Stockman Owner Chuck Tanner hopes Main Street can come back like that from COVID-19 in a big way.
Tanner estimates The Stockman dates back to 1903 but said 2020 felt like a century long year after all he's been through with the Gardiner fire destroying the Two-Bit Saloon he was leasing out at the time.
“The fire displaced so many people and business-wise... I still have to make a buck so until something is rebuilt which takes years, it’s going to take years to do it right, I concentrated my efforts on the next adventure so to speak and that would be The Stockman,” Tanner said.
The idea of taking over The Stockman stared in May for Tanner after the restaurant struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hate to see closed shops, you know boarded up windows, places that are vacant aren’t good for the community," Tanner said. "Everybody needs a job, everybody needs to pay the bills, everybody needs to have the heat on so it’s all a part of it and it works out really well for downtown Main Street having The Stockman back open.”
Since their reopening, The Stockman has been the talk of the town over the last few months and even with COVID restrictions in place he believes Livingston can get back to its hay-day soon enough.
“Livingston Saturday nights, like Jimmy Buffet said this is the place to be, there’s nothing like it and that’s why so many of us have moved here over the past few decades and remain here, there’s nothing like it,” Tanner said.
