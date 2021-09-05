BOZEMAN, Mont. - This summer, over 30 local artists created their own fairy village for the community to admire while spending time outdoors.
The Bumblewood Thicket fairy village is a free self-guided experience that has 20 small structures around and in trees at Glen Lake Rotary Park.
This is the second year the Random Acts of Silliness, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and Bozeman Parks and Recreation have put on an outdoor art village to support local artists work.
Random Acts of Silliness Chief Shenanigans Officer, Anna Visscher said, "Some many of them were affected by the pandemic because their shows got canceled and this was a small way in which we could help them out both financially and giving them visibility and hopefully giving them a sale after.”
The village will be visible to all humans from August 28 to September 12.
“It has been incredible watching everyone from little kids to teenagers to elderly people and everyone in between responding with just there faces light up and beam that’s why we do this is exactly our mission is to spread a little joy and whimsy in our community,” Visscher said.
The Glen Lake Rotary Park is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.