Local band hosts virtual concert to benefit Chico Hot Springs employee fund

BOZEMAN- The power of community and rock ‘n’ roll is coming together to support the employees of the Chico Hot Springs.
The hot spring might be close but musicians are still playing to support employees.
Milton Manasco and the Big Fiasco is a family band based out of the Bozeman area they have a deep love for the Chico Hot Springs.
Manasco says the hot spring is like a second home and staff are like family.
So when he found out that the staff was out of work he decided to use his music-making power to host a Facebook live event and raise funds to keep food on the table for the employees.
“It was interesting when we did the live before I was surprised at how much it meant to people how it helped people get out of their heads,” Manasco said, “ it felt social... with everything the way it is you don’t feel that social….it just lifted things and felt good.”
Manasco says he hopes to raise $1000 to donate back to the employee fund.
To take part it’s super simple, all you have to do is go to Facebook and click on his live feed watch it and have a great time.
The live concert will start at 5 p.m. you can follow this link for more.