BOZEMAN, Mont. - Intermountain Opera Bozeman is presenting, The Montana Mikado, a side-splitting adaptation of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado at The Ellen Theater from February 4-13.
IPO said the show has a brand-new libretto and direction by Bozeman’s own Soren Kisiel paired with Sullivan’s original score.
The Montana Mikado is a satirical romp that pokes loving fun toward the Bozeman community.
Artists traveled from across the world to Bozeman to be a part of the opera performance.
Some of the artists left their homes in California, New York, Connecticut, Tennessee, and even Paris to pursue a life on stage in Montana.
The artist said that during the Pandemic they tried to continue their work by hosting virtual shows but nothing compares to performing in front of a live crowd.
"It feels amazing to be back on the Opera stage. Last night at the final dress rehearsal, I was in tears seeing our artist take off their mask and sing and dance it was the most incredible thing to witness," Artistic Director Michael Sakir said.
The Montana Mikado is a family-friendly show with lots of singing, dancing and acting for all ages to enjoy.
More information and tickets for The Montana Mikado can be found here.
