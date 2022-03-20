Local Bozeman support for people in Ukraine

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A group of ten Montana State University students spent the majority of their spring break putting together a relief aid to help people in Ukraine and Poland.
Once the war in Ukraine started, Karolina Konieczna, Montana State University graduate student from Poland, stated the Ukraine Relief Effort to provide funding and organizational support to a network of Polish friends that are helping refugees both in Ukraine and in Poland.
One thing that makes the non-profit unique is every day the group gets phone calls from Konieczna's family in Poland and is consistently learning what the current needs are overseas.
Konieczna said, "We have many contacts in Poland and we are directly talking to them and we send them the money where we know people working on the border we have people who are working on medicine field there is ambulance so we are getting a list of things they are missing right now."
According to Konieczna's friends and family in Poland, there is a major shortage in medical supplies and the group has reached out to the local hospitals and clinics to get their extra supplies.
This week the organization said they are going to have donations sites across Bozeman where locals can drop off monetary donations as well as other essential items to send to Poland.
More information about donation items, volunteer opportunities, and the Ukraine Relief Effort can be found here.
