BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wednesday is the second day of Amazon's Prime Day and one local business owner in Bozeman is speaking out in support of small businesses.
For Amber Sartain, owner of Apricot Lane at the Gallatin Valley Mall, brick and mortar stores and small businesses offer something online shopping cannot give you: customer service.
When you go into a clothing store, you can try clothes on, feel the fabric and have an associate help you pick out the best items, which does not happen online.
The last few years, she said business has declined with the rise in online shopping websites like Amazon and Shein, who are hard to compete with. Right now, people are spending less, but small businesses are most affected by that.
“Small business owners like myself are hoping that people will be more mindful about when they spend their dollars. Please try and shop local when you can. When you can't, we understand. Then you can buy it online and have it show up at your front door. But remember, we employ people, and we donate to the community. We make an impact,” Sartain said.
As a local small business owner, she used to feel more supported when she took over and reopened Apricot Lane five years ago. Now, that is not really the case.
According to Forbes, around 20% of retail purchases are projected to be made online in 2023. They predict by 2026, 24% of retail purchases will be online.
Sartain said from her point of view, the pandemic also worsened the situation when everyone got used to shopping remotely. 2021 was her best year, when everyone was starting to host events again and people were meeting in person. But so far, she has not seen that same success.
Apricot Lane is constantly pivoting, trying new things, taking customer feedback into consideration and advertising as much as possible. Sartain said she hopes shopping habits will change and people will focus more on shopping with local and small businesses.
The Gallatin Valley Mall is in its rebranding and remodeling process, and the hope is that it will drive people into the stores for more shopping, she said.
