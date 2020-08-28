Local business Santa Fe Reds sees increase in business because of the pandemic

BOZEMAN- Santa Fe Reds General Manager Carlos Gonzalez said his business might actually be benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic in certain aspects.
According to Gonzalez the Mexican restaurant is normally seeing just under 200 people a day which is a giant increase for the restaurant even before the pandemic.
Gonzales said it’s a mix of things but thinks it’s because of their outdoor patio seating that no one knew about until the Bozeman community came out to support local businesses and try new restaurants out during the tough times.
“Because people were limited to what they could eat, new people came and tried us out and were like ‘wow this place is great’ and so we’re starting to see a lot of new customers because of it,” Gonzalez explained.
With social distancing guidelines and new information still developing about how COVID-19 spreads, more and more people are choosing to sit outside rather than inside the restaurant.
Santa Fe Reds also does delivery orders on apps like Grub Hub, DoorDash and Uber Eats which has also increased, but said his customers have been amazing in wanting to directly support the business.
“They were also concerned about the charges for like the delivery services, ‘oh do you guys have to pay out a percentage of that? Okay well we will just get a carry out’ so that was nice because they’re just wanting to make sure we get 100 % of it,” Gonzalez said. “People were donating on Uber Eats and DoorDash because they had an option to donate money to the restaurant… so the community was being a huge support.”
Another big reason for the demand of their outdoor patio is because of their live music featuring local artists on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Santa Fe Reds still offers indoor seating and people can sit inside at the bar with social distancing guidelines in place.
Once the weather starts to turn in the fall and winter, Gonzalez said they are working on QR codes so that you can scan and order with contactless ordering and carry out.
Santa Fe Reds also owns a casino in their restaurant and spaces out their machines for regulars or anyone who comes to play.
According to their website, the establishment started in 1994 as the first full-service Mexican restaurant and cantina in the Bozeman area.
