Local businesses open for dine-in and takeout Thanksgiving meals

BOZEMAN- A few restaurants in the Bozeman area are deciding to keep their doors open for families or individuals looking to eat-out on Thanksgiving Day.
A handful of local business will be doing dine-in and/or take-out meals throughout the day for any families not cooking up their own turkey dinners.
“We want to make sure that we have that option for people that either don’t have the time, don’t have the means… you know a lot of families might not be able to be together so at least whatever we can offer to kind of bring what the immediate family is together, we want to be that option,” Mark Musial, executive chef of the Armory Hotel said.
Fielding’s restaurant inside the Kimpton Armory Hotel will be open for reservations from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a special menu and turkey plate.
The Club Tavern and Grill will be open with an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner from noon to 7 p.m. but it is strongly recommended that you make a reservation.
The Squire House is also asking for reservations and will be open from noon until 9 p.m.
Mountain Walking Brewery will have a special Thanksgiving meal in addition to their regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ted’s Montana Grill on Main Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a special menu and made-from-scratch turkey feast.
In Belgrade, the Flying J will be open for dine-in services as well as Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks.
As for takeout only options the Fork & Spoon, Center Ice Café, Rosauers, Food For Thought Catering, Hilton Garden Inn, Famous Dave’s BBQ Restaurant, Open Range MT, and the Rib & Chop House are all offering different times and services during Thanksgiving Day.
