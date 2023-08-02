BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sidewalk chalk is returning to the streets of Bozeman for the Sweet Pea Festival.
One local chalk artist, Bill Spiess, has been creating sidewalk murals with chalk for Sweet Pea since 2015, but he has been doing chalk art for around 25 years.
Spiess’s background is in painting, graduating from art school in 1965. He later learned how to do the sidewalk chalk projects.
On Tuesday morning he started creating a wolf on the sidewalk outside the US Bank Building downtown. He will return Wednesday morning to finish the piece.
Spiess said his favorite part of working on projects like this is when people stop to check out what he is working on and chat with him.
“People think I'm crazy. Doing this - I'm 81 years old, but that's one of the reasons I still do it, because I can. But I love it. I love the interaction with the people and the kids. And it's a lot of fun,” he said.
Spiess has created many sidewalk chalk pieces, his largest being 30 feet long. He said, being in Montana, he enjoys creating wildlife images, as well as scenery.
He will be at the festival this weekend, creating a second piece right near the Sweet Pea tent.
