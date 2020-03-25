Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN GALLATIN COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&