BOZEMAN, Mont. - Even in an international pandemic and a statewide lockdown, the wheels of justice - and bureaucracy - are still turning. But they're making some adjustments, too.
At the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center, they're staggering employee shifts, trying to go virtual as much as possible, and limiting face-to-face interactions.
All of this is being done to lower the number of people who have to be in what is normally a very busy building. Courtrooms are more empty, and hearings are being done by phone or video if possible.
The Clerk of District Court has seen a drop-off in the number of people coming in to get things like marriage licenses since Governor Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order last week. But they're required by law to be available to the public, and they're getting creative to make that happen.
Says Jennifer Brandon, Gallatin County Clerk of District Court: "They can call us, we can figure out what they need, is there any way that we can get them what they need without having to actually have contact. We've been able to interact, passing papers underneath the door."
The Clerk of Court's office is encouraging people to email documents for filing, which they've waived the fees for. Gallatin County judges' offices are also waiving fees for filing deadlines.
If you're planning on coming to the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center anytime soon, you're advised to call ahead before coming into the building. You may be able to take care of anything you need with a phone call or an email.