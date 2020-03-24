BELGRADE, Mont. - A local crossfit gym has started an online challenge designed to keep people healthy and support for small businesses strong amidst the spread of coronavirus.
Boiling River CrossFit, a Belgrade gym, started the "Stronger Together Challenge," a challenge open to anyone who wants to spread strength around their community.
Winners get gift cards to local businesses like Curry Express, Bar 3 BBQ, Center Ice Cafe, and Peak Nutrition Bar.
The idea came after Boiling River had to temporarily shut its own doors less than a year after opening up, inspiring owners Amanda Vauthier and Zach Dorow to start the challenge on a Facebook page.
The challenges are simple, like following five local businesses' social media pages, posting a review for a local business, sharing a recipe on social media, and setting a goal for yourself. On the health side of things, there are also challenges to get outside, do seven minutes of burpees, do a Boiling River CrossFit at-home workout, and more.
When you complete a challenge, mark it off on the "Stronger Together Challenge" bingo card. Then share your progress online to encourage others and win prizes.
"I think it's important that we find ways to band together and interact with each other, you know," says co-owner Dorow. "This challenge allows you to interact with people that you might not know, that you wouldn't know otherwise. You're sharing things."
Dorow says that he's already seeing how the challenge has made a difference for local business owners as he spoke with them when buying the gift cards.
You can join the Stronger Together Challenge by clicking here. You can print off the bingo board by saving the photo below.