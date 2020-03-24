Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: SNOW WITH VISIBILITY OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS. UNTIL 715 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES...WITH UP TO 5 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF SNOW OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY BE LOCALLY INTENSE THIS EVENING. EXPECT SOME ROAD SURFACES TO BECOME SLUSHY OR SNOW COVERED INCLUDING PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 90. WHILE SNOW DIMINISHES EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING POOR ROAD CONDITIONS MAY CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&