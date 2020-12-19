Local delivery business giving away free dinners

BOZEMAN- Orders UP Delivery is looking to feed the entire Gallatin Valley and is looking for those in need of a holiday meal to stop by their pay-it-forward dinner giveaway.
Chef Danielle Miller said she need your finding families in need to give away 100 family dinners on Dec. 22, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m..
“We’re super excited to do this we… we’ve been very fortunate with people subscribing especially during these hard times I feel like we’ve even gotten more people that are needing help and we just want to give back, we’ve been given so much we want to give back to the community,” Miller said.
Each dinner box given out will include a fresh made spaghetti dinner, caesar salad, garlic bread and U-bake cookies.
Miller hopes people will be willing to pick up an extra dinner box for a family they know that’s in need as most might not be able to make it out to her location at Laura Louise Lane.
All dinners are fully cooked and just need to be reheated following the instructions inside the box.
They will have 100 dinners, first-come first-serve.
Miller said you can click on the “Going Button” on Facebook found at this link and for more information.