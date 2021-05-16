BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Eating Disorder Center of Montana is partnered with local Bozeman businesses to highlight the importance of having a body-inclusive community.

The “Every Body Belongs in Bozeman” campaign started Sunday and is a week-long community initiative and fundraiser.

The center is hosting events all week long to bring awareness to the Bozeman community.

Over the past year, the Eating Disorder Center of Montana saw over a 40% increase in people seeking help in Montana.

Eating Disorder Center of Montana, Clinical Director and Co-Founder Jeni Gochin said, "We treat all ages, all kinds of eating disorders all gender and all races."

This week, the center is also helping raise money for organizations doing important work in mental health and eating disorder treatment.

The two profits the center is supporting this week are Suffer Out Loud and Project HEAL.

More information on Suffer Out Loud can be found here.

More information on Project HEAL can be found here.

The silent auction and event sign-up can be found here.

Here is a list of this week events in Bozeman: