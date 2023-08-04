BOZEMAN, Mont. - Every summer the Sweet Pea Festival brings out the best of Montana’s music, arts, culture and food. But when it comes to the festival’s namesake, local gardener Linda Lennon brings out the best from her garden.
After seeing the sweet pea flowers with a gardening friend in Bozeman, Lennon decided sweet peas would be a fun flower to grow. So, they got started learning what it takes to make that happen.
This was around fifteen years ago and after many sweet pea seasons, Lennon said she has learned a lot.
“You know, you find some seeds and then you find that there are better seeds and then you find out the British are like way into sweet pea. So, you start following all of their literature and it's just enticing. You just keep going after it. It's really fun,” she said.
Gardening is in Lennon’s blood, with her mother and grandmother gardening, too. It was just something they all did for fun, with a big learning curve. Now, she has spent a decade and a half perfecting her sweet pea garden.
“You can just dive off into it. I spend the winter going through the show results from last year and who's got new seeds. And it's just a riot,” she said. “I guess you fill a lot of hours with sweet peas.”
The process starts in the fall with ordering seeds and by Memorial Day, the sweet peas have been started and are moved outside.
The flowers require a lot of care, attention, and especially love to help them grow, she said.
“It'sa nice thing to do, like late in the afternoon when you're tired of everything in life and it just calms you down. It's just okay and you talk to them, and you find these little guys and you take them off and you throw to the Chipmunks. It’sreally fun,” Lennon said.
Every year, her flowers are entered into the Sweet Pea Festival’s flower contest. In past years, Lennon has won in the best sweet peas and best creative arrangement categories.
She said while it is fun to show off all of her year-round hard work to help these flowers grow, she does not do all this work for the awards or adulation.
“When you get a really good one and then when you get like 15 or 20 in a bouquet and they smell heavenly and they look heavenly, honestly, then that's, that's really rewarding. And the contest is fun. But this is it,” she said.
This year’s creative theme is “Walking on Sunshine.” Lennon said she usually starts really looking at her sweet peas and other flowers to plan for the arrangement around two weeks before the festival.
Her hint for her creative arrangement is that there will be walking and there will be sunshine, but she does not plan to let the cat out of the bag.
There is a lot of trial and error in growing sweet peas, but for her, the process of learning and growing has been really fun.
“You have years where you just don't have anything, and other people have good years. And I'm really happy to see a lot of people growing good sweet peas because they are very rewarding,” she said.
