Local ice rinks struggle with warm temperatures to open or stay open

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 to 1 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Chouteau, Meagher, Gallatin, Judith Basin, Fergus, Hill, Broadwater and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog is occurring, especially within river valleys, and also at mid-slope areas where lower clouds intersect terrain. Expect variable conditions, as some locations within the advisory area will remain clear. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&