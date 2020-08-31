BOZEMAN, Mont. - Calls to 'defund the police' have been heard around the country, including Monday night in Bozeman as a local movement launched their campaign to redistribute the Bozeman Police Department's funds.
In a Zoom meeting that organizers say more than 250 people signed up for, Bozeman United for Racial Justice shared their plan to defund the city's police department.
It's the first time the grassroots organization has announced a specific plan as they prepare to take down Bozeman's nearly $9.5 police budget. How they plan to do that is by sharing their mission through canvassing and education, training supporters, and eventually taking their agenda to the Bozeman City Commission in November.
One hurdle for the group? The very phrase 'defund the police,' which has a strong connotation that can turn people away.
"'Defunding the police' can be a really scary phrase for a lot of people,"said Bozeman United co-coordinator Benjamin Finegan during the Zoom call on Monday night. "It's so ingrained in our reality, in our consciousness, that police are what keep us safe. They are sort of that last thin blue line between us and chaos. And who do you call when someone like breaks into your house? I fully understand that. This is a fight to defund the police and redistribute resources but it's also a fight to really change the very political common sense around what truly keeps us safe."
If the group succeeds in persuading the City Commission, the money from the police budget will go toward things like training mental and behavioral health professionals to address community issues that armed police are currently being called to address, such as domestic violence situations and attempted suicides.
Earlier this summer, the City Commission voted to redirect $61,000 in funds that were originally going towards a new police cruiser into anti-discrimination training. Organizers from Bozeman United for Racial Justice credit their efforts for that decision. In July, the city presented a "Bozeman as an Inclusive City" report to city commissioners that outlined actions that could be taken to make the city more inclusive. A stipulation of the report is that the city commission will receive quarterly updates on the status of the actions.
We reached out to the City of Bozeman for a comment on the campaign. They released the following statement.
The City of Bozeman is committed to evolve and strengthen the city’s best practices that further efforts toward equity and inclusion.