Local organizations help serve meals to Bozeman Warming Center

BOZEMAN, Mont. – With the snow coming down and the COVID-19 pandemic still around a few local organizations in Bozeman worked together to take away one less worry for those most in need.
Kate Bradley, a realtor of eight years in Bozeman under Keller Williams Montana Realty, has had a relationship with the Fork & Spoon dating back to the former Uncommon Grounds coffee shop outside of the establishment giving out gift cards.
“Since the Uncommon Grounds is shut down and I was trying to think of something that people could share without obviously sharing in-person because of the pandemic, in my Christmas cards it said share a meal… So we decided to share a week’s worth of dinners to the Fork & Spoon,” Bradley said.
According to Head Chef and Front-of-House Manager Leah Smutko, at this time last year the Fork & Spoon would see around 80 people per day and that’s with a full volunteer staff making meals.
In the last three days Smutko had to make over 100 meals all by herself.
“Not having the staffing of the volunteers here has actually really hurt what we’re able to give out as far as options and we’re just struggling basically to be able to keep up,” Smutko explained. “We still want to make sure that everybody gets fed and part of that is sending food down to the shelter everyday who are also at capacity and they all need a hot meal as well.”
Bradley and Smutko reached out to Inspired Madness, owners of Lot G Café, to help make dinners and deliver them for four days’ worth of food to those at the HRDC Warming Center.
Inspired Madness Executive Chef Mike Henson said they made teriyaki bowls, mac and cheese and other filling meals and gave them out to people at the warming center.
“We put a little love into everything you know, and I think that goes a long way, this was a really rewarding experience I think for our employees too just to see where everything was going so that was super cool,” Henson said.
Smutko said she hopes this becomes something they can keep doing with local businesses who have either a bigger staff, money to donate, or extra time to make meals for those in need during the pandemic.
