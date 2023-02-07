BOZEMAN, Mont. - The vinyl record industry is continuing its regrowth trend for the seventeenth consecutive year.
According to a report from Billboard, 43.46 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, which is a 4.2% increase from 2021.
Kels Koch, owner of The Wax Museum in Bozeman, says he noticed this trend starting as early as 2002 while working at a record store in Nashville, Tennessee.
Koch has worked in record stores since 1990, and starting in the early 90s, it was nearly impossible to sell a vinyl record, he said. At that point, cassettes and CDs had taken over the market.
Nowadays, vinyl is flying off the shelves. If a certain record is popular, it could be a year before he is able to restock it after selling out, Koch said. Records from artists like Elton John and Queen used to be easy to come by, now they’re difficult to find.
“People are getting in fights, almost, over used records, and even new records. If you see something new on the racks, there’s no guarantee that I'll be able to reorder it when that copy sells,” he said. “For a year and a half, I couldn’t even get the first and third Beatles albums. So, if you can’t get even the complete Beatles on vinyl, just for the asking, you know we’re in a pitch for pressing.”
Koch said, in his opinion, younger generations tend to want the things they did not grow up with. So, people who grew up in the 90s with CDs and cassettes want vinyl, because they were never able to experience them.
The Wax Museum recently moved from the Cannery District and reopened in early January in downtown Bozeman. This has helped Koch’s business even more, and he sells about twice what he did before, he said.
The store sells new and used records, along with CDs, some cassettes and even some 8-Track tapes, Koch said. He carries many different genres, from Madonna to John Lennon, but primarily focuses on early rock and roots music.
