BOZEMAN, Mont. - Health officials announced the closure of bars, breweries, casinos and the restriction of food service in Gallatin County on Monday. But some Bozeman restaurants had already made the switch to take-out-only in an effort to keep their businesses afloat during uncertain times.
Starting this week, a wave of Bozeman restaurants announced they'll be offering pick-up and delivery only options. It's the best way to keep their employees working, food from going to waste, and some kind of income flowing.
A popular local restaurant, I-Ho's Korean Grill, is lucky: they already have a drive-thru built into their building. And even though they haven't used it for years, it might be their lifeline these next few weeks as they try to keep business strong.
"I know it is a disruption, we all know," says owner I-Ho Pomeroy. "And also, economic hardship. But it is what it is, life is tough. Life, we cannot predict. So what it is, is we do our best."
Pomeroy also encourages people to be more kind to one another during what has become a tough time for many.
Z's Meze Market got creative to keep business alive, building a makeshift counter for customers to use while employees stand the recommended six feet away to take the order via iPad and wireless chip readers.
Zeynep Martello, owner of Z's Meze Market, says it wasn't a tough decision - because it was the right decision. But she still struggled on Monday, the first day the new ordering approach went into effect, to stay positive.
"I am a person who always hugs my customers, even kisses them," she says, "so it's kind of hard to be like, 'Okay, stay there, I can take your order.' But we have to do what we have to do."
Most businesses add that they prefer credit cards or even Venmo for payment, as they try to keep their employees from handling money directly.