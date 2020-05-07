BOZEMAN, Mont. - Many of us have been inside for the better part of two months - and you've probably started to realize there's a lot of things you don't need. Thrift stores are being impacted by that spring cleaning even in the midst of this pandemic.
In their first day back, Sacks accepted so many items that they had to close their outdoor donation drop-off early. Just six hours after opening their doors, Sacks saw 51 donors and 80 customers.
Sacks is a nonprofit, and all of the money they make goes to Bozeman's Help Center. Management says that that's normally about $14,000 every month.
Since it's a nonprofit - and because Sacks has a lot of customers on government assistance - they were considered an essential business for a few weeks into stay-at-home orders.
But eventually the shop was forced to close their doors to some of the folks in this community most hard-hit by the pandemic. It was a tough few weeks.
"People come to us oftentimes when they're at their lowest and they don't know where else to turn," says manager Rosemary Bourne, "and they come in here because someone said they can come in here. We've had people come in here with no shoes on."
Kate Reedy, volunteer coordinator and office manager at Sacks, believes that need may only get more severe with the current global situation.
"A lot of people," she says, "their income has been cut and so being able to get good quality items for cheaper - I think a lot of people are gonna need to be doing right now."
They're doing their part to make sure donated items are not spreading the virus. That means washing new items and leaving them for three days before they start putting them out. They also disinfect the items multiple times before they go on racks.
And even with all of these donations - there's still lots of need. You're asked to donate not just clothes but also items like mugs and sunglasses and other household items.
Other thrift stores in the valley are starting to open up again too -- with reduced donation hours.