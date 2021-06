THREE FORKS, Mont. - The Logan Landfill in Three Forks is closed Thursday due to strong winds and low visibility because of dust, according to Gallatin County.

Gallatin County posted on Twitter there are 45 mile-per-hour wind speeds with 35 to 45 mile-per-hour sustained winds.

The landfill will open back up once wind speeds decrease.

Gallatin County asks anyone with questions to contact the Logan Landfill staff at (406)284-4029.