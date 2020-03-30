Logan Landfill Closed until April 10

BOZEMAN- The Logan Landfill will be restricting public access to the landfill to minimize public contact for employee safety.
Right now this closure is in effect through April 10, 2020.
The Logan Landfill will only allow waste disposal access to authorized essential waste disposal services starting Saturday, March 28, 2020, through April 10, 2020.
The Bozeman Convenience Site will remain closed until April 11, 2020. All operations at the Bozeman Convenience Site are suspended until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at the facility.
Along with the closure of the landfill the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District’s Fix-It Clinic on April 18, 2020, and the Free E-waste collection event on April 25, 2020, at the Logan Landfill are postponed.