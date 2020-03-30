Logan Landfill Closed until April 10

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD, JEFFERSON AND MADISON. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON ICY ROAD CONDITIONS IN PERIODS OF HEAVY, WET SNOW. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WET ROADS THIS EVENING ARE LIKELY TO BECOME SLIPPERY AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING EARLY TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&