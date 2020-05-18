Long-awaited Bozeman Hobby Lobby looking to hire

BOZEMAN- The long-awaited Hobby Lobby appears to be inching closer to completion.
Hobby Lobby is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with over 43,000 employees and operating in forty-six states.
They are looking to hire a few more people right here in Bozeman.
The company posting to Facebook about a hiring event taking place in the Bozeman area starting Monday, May 18, 2020.
The post reads that face masks will be provided and required for all applicants and asks that you practice social distancing at the hiring event.
Hobby Lobby is accepting applications for temporary setup help for the location. Positions start as temporary with the opportunity for Full and Part-Time positions.
You can follow this link for more.