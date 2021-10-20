BOZEMAN, Mont. - Longfellow Elementary’s fifth-grade class planted over 200-yard signs outside Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital Wednesday.
Students from 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade classes created the signs to show gratitude and support towards local health care workers for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longfellow 5th Grade Student, Marlowe Rugemer said, "We are all in this together and we are in a community, and when they go into another room to treat someone with COVID or something that they are not walking in alone."
The project was a partnership between a national conservation nonprofit the Mountain Mamas, Longfellow Elementary principal Laura Conwell, and parent volunteers who wanted to give thanks to Bozeman Health providers and healthcare workers.
Mountain Mamas executive director Becky Edwards and Longfellow parents explained many students at Longfellow are the children of nurses, first responders, doctors, and other health care professionals.
"There is a few signs that are popped up that say I love you mom, thank you," Edwards said.
The signs are scattered near Entrance 1, Entrance 7, and along Highland Boulevard.
All of the signs will be displayed out front of the hospital until Sunday, October 24.