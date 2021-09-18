Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. DESTA JO RUMMEL-CANTRELL, A 43 YEAR OLD FEMALE, HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE SEPTEMBER 7TH AT 7 A.M. DESTA HAS NOT BEEN ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA OR CONTACTED FRIENDS AND FAMILY SINCE THAT TIME. THIS IS EXTREMELY OUT OF CHARACTER FOR DESTA. SHE HAS BEEN IN AN ABUSIVE, VIOLENT RELATIONSHIP AND THERE IS STRONG CONCERN FOR HER WELL-BEING. DESTA IS A WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 4 INCHES TALL, 154 POUNDS WITH GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA PD AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&