BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowmobilers in the Sage Basin area, south of Big Sky, are being recognized for asking for help after realizing they were lost.
The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call around 6:42 pm Friday from two snowmobilers asking for help getting safely out of the backcountry.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the snowmobilers were confirmed to be uninjured, warm and with operational snowmobiles.
They were told to stay put while search and rescue volunteers were deployed to assist them.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the West Yellowstone and Big Sky sections deployed into the backcountry from two different trailheads and the snowmobilers were located at 9:30 pm and led safely out of the backcountry.
Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer, says the snowmobilers in this incident were prepared for an emergency in winter conditions and followed direction until help could arrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.