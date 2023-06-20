LIVINGSTON, Mont. - One Livingston market that sells Montana-made products is celebrating its two-year anniversary of business.
Lulu’s Montana Market first opened June 20, 2021 off U.S. 89, serving tourists headed down to Yellowstone National Park, tour guides and community members in Livingston.
The market carries everything from premade lunch items from Lodges Larder to vacuum-packed charcuterie boards, other food, Montana wine, postcards and Bozeman’s own Genuine Ice Cream with homemade waffle cones.
Owner Lexi DePentino said she just loves meeting people and sharing their stories. The store is a nice avenue for local entrepreneurs, especially those based in Livingston, to share their goods.
“It's the hub, kind of, for all the people. And it's really cool because on a daily basis we'll have one of our vendors in here… it's neat to not only have their products in the store but be able to introduce them to the customers that come in as well,” she said.
A big customer demographic is also tour guides. The store opens at 6 a.m. for two hours in the summer, so tour guides and early park-goers can stop in and buy premade lunches from Lodges Larder, she said. The store also has their own hot sandwich menu.
The store had their busiest weekend right before the June 2022 Yellowstone River flood, DePentino said. The flood wiped out a good chunk of their tourism dollars, but the Livingston community stepped up to fill in those gaps and give her business.
“You know, last weekend I was a little worried. It was the anniversary, and it was starting to rain and, you know, but the puddles subsided and went away, and everything is looking really good.”
Lulu’s Montana Market is open Monday through Thursday 6-8 a.m. then 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6-8 a.m. then 11 a.m. -8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The market is a family-run business and Lexi’s daughter works as the assistant manager. Other family members also pitch in.
Lexi’s husband PJ is currently battling bladder cancer. The two are traveling to Salt Lake City for an operation for several weeks and Lexi’s daughter will run the market in the interim. PJ’s hope is that after the surgery, he can focus on healing instead of fighting the cancer.
The family has a Facebook page set up called PJ’s Prayer Posse where friends and family can keep up with his progress.
