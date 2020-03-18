Lunch and breakfast options for students in the Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Valley Food Bank posted a list of available locations for students to pick lunches up while not in school
Those locations are as followed:
Bozeman Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services: will be offering curbside pick up of breakfast and lunch beginning on 3/23, Monday-Friday 11-1 p.m. at Irving Elementary Main Entrance & Bozeman High South Entrance off Main St.
Belgrade School District: will be offering curbside pickup of breakfast and lunch beginning on 3/23, we are waiting for more information.
West Yellowstone School District: 3/17-3/19 lunch and breakfast for the next day will be distributed from 11:30-12:30 at the school, Please request meals by 9 a.m. that day.
Manhattan Public School:Lunch for 3/17, 3/19, 3/23, 3/29 - two days’ worth of lunches will be available for pick up, distributed from 11:00-12:00.
Three Forks Public Schools: 3/17 - Will be distributing sack lunch and breakfast for the next day on the 17th from 11-12:30, they will also distribute in Clarkston area on 3/23.
Big Sky School District #72: 3/17-3/20 is offering prepacked sack lunches for pick up between the hours of 11-1 p.m. at the door of the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center.
We will continue to update this web copy as new information is available.