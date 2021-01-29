Madison County continues Phase 1b vaccinations

MADISON COUNTY, Mont.- The Madison County Public Health Department said they are working with both the Ruby Valley Medical Center and the Madison Valley Medical Center for the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
Madison County Public Information Officer Bonnie O’Neil said the county health department is asking residents to directly contact the Ruby Valley Medical Center and the Madison Valley Medical Center to be placed on their waiting list.
Once the vaccine is received by the facility, the facility will contact patients by using the information on the waitlist to schedule an appointment.
Approximately, 100 vaccines are being received per week within Madison County.
Madison County Public Health Department reported 20 new positive coronavirus cases this week with 33 active COVID-19 positive cases in Madison County including six deaths.
On Jan. 26, the Madison County Board of Health issued an order to “extend the current mask mandate for all Madison County residents and businesses for 60 days.” The board said they support Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Jan. 13 directive.
To see if you, or a loved one, falls within the Phase 1b category, see the Montana Health Alert Network information here.
The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Madison County can be found here.