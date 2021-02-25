Madison County seeing chimney fires, fire caused by frozen pipes through cold snap

VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. – Chimney fires and frozen pipes have become too familiar for Madison County Emergency Management and rural fire departments through this recent cold snap.
Fire Warden Joseph Brummell said they want to keep everyone safe from these preventable fires, three of which they have responded to in Madison County including one total loss of a home.
“Check on your neighbors is a real good key cause you know we had a complete structure fire on the 11th of February and it was a complete loss unfortunately, it was an elderly gentleman trying to thaw his pipes that kind of froze… essentially starting an electrical fire,” Brummell said.
The warmer temperatures will help combat frozen pipes, but overused chimneys are still a concern.
“The issues you might have, you hear that popping or the cracking that’s an indication cause unfortunately when it does start chimney fires can burn at around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit so that’s when you’ll notice the high temperature, the smells coming through the house and that’s when we always say if in doubt please call 911,” Brummell said.
The coal-like tar called creosote from softwood fires may be collecting in your chimney after all of it's use during the subzero temperatures and is highly flammable.
According to Brummell, a nationwide average of around 125,000 chimney fires will start which is about $125 million in property damages.
You can clean your chimney now, but Brummell said do not try if your roof is snowy or icy and always have someone with you to help out and keep an extra eye out for safety.
Brummell recommends chimney cleans at least twice a year to keep you and your family safe.
For those waking up to extreme cold temperatures in their house, check your pipes and call for help in extreme cases as Brummell stressed they have a shed full of blankets, clothes and water they will bring out to you and have done so for hunters in dire situations in the backcountry.
More information on the Madison County Emergency Management can be found here.