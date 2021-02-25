Madison County seeing chimney fires, fire caused by frozen pipes through cold snap

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DARBY MARSHALL HOWARD. DARBY IS A 6 FOOT 3 INCH TALL WHITE MALE WEIGHING ABOUT 305 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DARBY HAS SEVERAL FACIAL TATTOOS INCLUDING A KNIFE, BARBED WIRE, A TORCH, AND A CROSS. DARBY HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM FOR SEVERAL DAYS AND ATTEMPTS HAVE BEEN MADE TO PERFORM A WELFARE CHECK. DARBY MAY BE WITHOUT HIS MEDICATION AND NEW INFORMATION HAS GIVEN AUTHORITIES CONCERN THAT HE MAY HARM HIMSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DARBY HOWARD PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 447-8461 OR CALL 9-1-1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...The southern portions of Beaverhead, Madison and Gallatin counties, including areas around Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Raynolds Pass. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&