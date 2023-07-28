CAMERON, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a truck that was stolen, possibly with the owner's dogs.
The truck was stolen Thursday out of the Cameron area, possibly with dogs.
A picture of a black truck and a person of interest were shared by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
If you had any interactions with the black truck or have any information about the person operating it, you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s office at 406-843-5301 and ask to speak with Deputy Murs.
