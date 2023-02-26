BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office called on Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue to help get a recreationist out of the Circle Mountain area Sunday morning.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the individual had fallen ill and was too exhausted to get out.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, SAR Comms and Heli Team members responded with ground teams riding up Buck Ridge while the Heli Team flew directly to the area.
After locating the patient, the Heli Team picked them up and took them to a waiting Madison County Deputy for further assistance.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalist to travel with others when possible and be prepared for unexpected events when recreating. He also encourages recreationalists to have a fully charged cell phone or some other communication device in case of an emergency as the patient did in this case,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
