Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...All of Central and Southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&