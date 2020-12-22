BOZEMAN - A major crash is causing significant delays on Highway 191.
According to information from the Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Office Highway 191 between Storm Castle and the mouth of the Canyon will be blocked for several hours because of a crash at mile marker 64.
The Montana Department of Transportation travel conditions map shows the incident was reported around 4:00 PM on Tuesday:
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes or delay travel through the area. Additional information will be added as it is available.