Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following counties, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1040 AM MDT, gauge reports indicated rain and snowmelt could result in minor flooding along the Jefferson River from north of Twin Bridges to Three Forks. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Three Forks, Whitehall, Silver Star, Lewis And Clark Caverns State Park, Cardwell, Willow Creek and Waterloo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&