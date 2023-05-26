YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - As of Friday, all major road segments in Yellowstone National Park are open.
On May 26, Canyon Village to Tower Fall, Dunraven Pass, opened to regular vehicles for the season.
Depending on weather conditions, park goers have until Nov. 1 when most roads in the park will be closed to regular vehicles until late April next year.
If you’re planning a trip to Yellowstone, you should anticipate possible road closures.
For up-to-date information, check out the live road status map here, call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting 82190 to 888-777.
A park closure is still in effect at Lewis Lake due to winter conditions and high snowpack as of the publishing of this article.
