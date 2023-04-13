Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel opening date delayed

The following is a press release from Yellowstone National Park:
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - Yellowstone's Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel spring 2023 opening has been delayed until the wastewater treatment system in the area is completed and operational. Due to the heavy winter and difficult construction conditions, the new system will not be operational by April 28 as originally planned, the scheduled Mammoth Hotel opening date. The park is working closely with contractors to complete the project as quickly as possible.
The hotel closed immediately after the 2022 historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The North Entrance (Gardiner, Montana) and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City, Montana) are open to all traffic with no restrictions. Both road corridors were repaired last fall following the flood.
Although the hotel will be closed to overnight guests temporarily, the hotel’s gift shop, coffee and beverage service, and lobby will open as scheduled on April 28. Overnight accommodations will reopen immediately after construction of the wastewater system is completed. The hotel dining room and Terrace Grill will be temporarily closed and regularly scheduled tours departing from Mammoth Hotel will not be available.
All other services in Mammoth Hot Springs will be open, including the following:
Albright Visitor Center
General Store
Post Office
Medical Clinic
Gas Station
The opening of the Mammoth Campground will also be delayed until the wastewater system is operational. The campground closed immediately following the 2022 flood and remains closed because the campground lacks an outlet for wastewater.
