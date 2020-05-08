Gallatin County Sheriff's Office updated saying Mitchell Scott Patterson, who is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old, is in custody.
"We thank everyone who assisted in putting this dangerous criminal behind bars," they added in their update.
BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are trying to locate a man accused of raping a 12-year-old.
GSCO writes in a Facebook post Mitchell Scott Patterson is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old, and has an outstanding warrant worth $100,000.
According to GSCO, Patterson has connections to Great Falls and Bozeman, Mont.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Oakes, ND.
GSCO describes Patterson's vehicle as a 2002 Gold Ford Taurus with mild damage on the front and Montana license plate 222831B.
GSCO is asking the public to come forward with information. If anyone spots Patterson, GSCO warns people to not approach him and to dial 9-1-1 as soon as possible.