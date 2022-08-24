Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of west central Montana, including the following areas, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Butte/Blackfoot Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. This includes the following Specific Areas... Missoula, Butte, Frontage Road from Bearmouth to Drummond, West Valley near Anaconda, Philipsburg, Eds Gulch in Drummond and New Chicago area just east of Drummond. * WHEN...From Noon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may also occur in urban areas. Rock fall will also be a concern. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A very moist and unstable atmosphere will be conducive to heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&