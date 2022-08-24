BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man is facing assault with a weapon charges after allegedly almost running over teenagers doing a TikTiok challenge last week, Bozeman police said.
The Bozeman Police Department said on Facebook the teenagers were doing a TikTok challenge called the Ring of Fire where they bring random items to Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire.
BPD said a man camping nearby got into a truck, tried to hit the teenagers with the vehicle, was driving fast and crashed into the road divider where the teenagers were standing.
He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.
BPD said after the crash, he got out of the vehicle and continued harassing and threatening the teenagers who ran away and contacted law enforcement.
The man was charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, a felony.
